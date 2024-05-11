Short Interest in Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Drops By 42.9%

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 304,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 468,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Anghami Stock Performance

ANGH stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Anghami has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

