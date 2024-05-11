Short Interest in Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Drops By 42.9%

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 304,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 468,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Anghami Stock Performance
ANGH stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Anghami has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.
About Anghami
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anghami
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.