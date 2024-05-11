Short Interest in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Declines By 43.9%

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 971,100 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the April 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AXT Trading Up 1.1 %

AXTI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 404,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,322. AXT has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AXT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in AXT in the third quarter worth $60,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 9.8% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 450,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

