Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Expands By 77.8%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the April 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDORY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. 225,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.0309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is presently 12.73%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

