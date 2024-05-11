Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Drops By 47.6%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 410,600 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the April 15th total of 783,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

BioLineRx Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:BLRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 123,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 88.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

