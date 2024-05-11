Short Interest in Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Increases By 192.4%

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 192.4% from the April 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bioxytran Price Performance
BIXT remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 108,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,131. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. Bioxytran has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.45.
Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Bioxytran Company Profile
Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bioxytran
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.