Short Interest in Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Expands By 443.8%

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 443.8% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Down 10.8 %

NASDAQ BTMWW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 7,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,763. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. Bitcoin Depot has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.34.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

