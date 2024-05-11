Short Interest in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Rises By 271.1%

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 271.1% from the April 15th total of 393,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BRSH remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,716,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,919. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. Bruush Oral Care has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $9.73.

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

