Short Interest in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Rises By 271.1%

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 271.1% from the April 15th total of 393,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bruush Oral Care Price Performance
Shares of BRSH remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,716,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,919. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. Bruush Oral Care has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $9.73.
Bruush Oral Care Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bruush Oral Care
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What are earnings reports?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Bruush Oral Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruush Oral Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.