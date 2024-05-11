Short Interest in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Decreases By 48.6%

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the April 15th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CATC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.17. The company had a trading volume of 24,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,986. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $73.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $527.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.83%.

Insider Activity at Cambridge Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $241,163.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,836.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 36.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.