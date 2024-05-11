Short Interest in Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU) Decreases By 50.0%

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CETU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition by 36,412.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,977 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 168,209 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Cetus Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.51 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. Cetus Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $11.53.

About Cetus Capital Acquisition

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

