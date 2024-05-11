Short Interest in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Declines By 64.3%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.22% of Corner Growth Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ COOL traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

