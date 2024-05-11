Short Interest in Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Increases By 583.6%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 583.6% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Down 6.2 %
CWXZF opened at $5.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $6.44.
About Doman Building Materials Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Doman Building Materials Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.