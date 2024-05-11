Short Interest in Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Increases By 583.6%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 583.6% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Down 6.2 %

CWXZF opened at $5.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $6.44.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

