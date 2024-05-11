Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Decreases By 66.3%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the April 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EVG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. 13,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,265. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

