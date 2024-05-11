Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Decreases By 66.3%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the April 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of EVG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. 13,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,265. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $10.93.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
