Short Interest in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Rises By 200.0%

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

In related news, insider Peggy A. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $152,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. owned about 0.24% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $25.48 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.18.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

