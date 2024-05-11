Short Interest in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Drops By 64.8%

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HISF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.57. 2,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $44.98.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.1666 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.