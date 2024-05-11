Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Rises By 500.0%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LEGR stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $106.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.