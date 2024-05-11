Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Rises By 500.0%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of LEGR stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $106.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.