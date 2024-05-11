Short Interest in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Decreases By 64.9%

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the April 15th total of 512,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Laidlaw started coverage on IN8bio in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get IN8bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IN8bio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IN8bio Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in IN8bio by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 78,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 36,179 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in IN8bio by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 151,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IN8bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

INAB stock remained flat at $1.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 107,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,192. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. IN8bio has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.48.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IN8bio will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IN8bio

(Get Free Report)

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.