Short Interest in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Decreases By 64.9%

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the April 15th total of 512,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
INAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Laidlaw started coverage on IN8bio in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.
INAB stock remained flat at $1.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 107,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,192. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. IN8bio has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.48.
IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IN8bio will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.
