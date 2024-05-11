Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Decreases By 56.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the April 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 665,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after buying an additional 113,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BSCW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 154,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,754. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0806 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

