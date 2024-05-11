Short Interest in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Grows By 700.0%

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC owned 4.23% of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

About Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.

