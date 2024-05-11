Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Decreases By 61.3%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the April 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 108.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 22.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,025,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 123,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NCA opened at $8.83 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

