Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Declines By 58.3%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the April 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2,902.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of USMC opened at $51.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.96. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1548 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

