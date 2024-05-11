Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Decreases By 66.7%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $28.52.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Trading of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile
The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.
