Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Decreases By 66.7%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $28.52.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Trading of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2,339.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.