Short Interest in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Declines By 63.8%

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the April 15th total of 57,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on Tenon Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.
View Our Latest Report on Tenon Medical
Tenon Medical Trading Up 5.8 %
Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 934.11% and a negative net margin of 532.14%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.
Tenon Medical Company Profile
Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tenon Medical
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.