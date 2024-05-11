Short Interest in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Declines By 63.8%

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the April 15th total of 57,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on Tenon Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Tenon Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical Trading Up 5.8 %

TNON traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.89. 30,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,708. Tenon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 934.11% and a negative net margin of 532.14%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.