Short Interest in Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Rises By 75.0%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vicinity Motor stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. Vicinity Motor has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 87.32%.

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

