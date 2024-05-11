Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Increases By 422.2%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 422.2% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBH. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7,617.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock remained flat at $8.91 during trading hours on Friday. 25,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,307. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.