Short Interest in Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Expands By 85.5%

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 85.5% from the April 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Vitalhub Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VHIBF traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.80. 48,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081. Vitalhub has a twelve month low of C$1.86 and a twelve month high of C$5.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.63.
About Vitalhub
