Short Interest in Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Expands By 85.5%

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 85.5% from the April 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VHIBF traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.80. 48,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081. Vitalhub has a twelve month low of C$1.86 and a twelve month high of C$5.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.63.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

