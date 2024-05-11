Short Interest in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Expands By 50.7%

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the April 15th total of 68,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vox Royalty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOXR. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vox Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,020,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,450,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Vox Royalty by 42.1% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 178,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vox Royalty Price Performance

VOXR stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.31 million, a PE ratio of 206.21 and a beta of 0.85. Vox Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

Vox Royalty Announces Dividend

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Vox Royalty had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vox Royalty will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Vox Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 500.50%.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

