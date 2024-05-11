Short Interest in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Decreases By 61.7%

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the April 15th total of 32,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

PET opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. Wag! Group has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 366.60%. The company had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wag! Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wag! Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 48,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $105,479.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,438.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Wag! Group news, insider Adam Storm sold 48,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $106,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,120,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 48,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $105,479.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,438.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 307,173 shares of company stock worth $648,769 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PET. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wag! Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wag! Group

About Wag! Group

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.