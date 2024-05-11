Sidoti Csr Weighs in on The GEO Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of The GEO Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:GEO opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The GEO Group has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83.

In other The GEO Group news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter worth about $109,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

