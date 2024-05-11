Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Upgraded to Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$14.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SIA. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.33.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SIA

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of SIA stock traded up C$1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.14. The company had a trading volume of 916,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,042. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.11. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$9.87 and a 52-week high of C$15.27.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of C$210.74 million for the quarter.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 940.00%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.