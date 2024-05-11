Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) EVP Robert B. Lewis Sells 30,000 Shares

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,021.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Silgan Stock Performance

NYSE:SLGN opened at $47.82 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 17.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Silgan by 92.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth $1,582,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

