Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Sinclair has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Sinclair has a payout ratio of -238.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sinclair to earn ($0.83) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -120.5%.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Sinclair Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $954 million, a PE ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. Sinclair has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.35. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sinclair will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBGI

Insider Transactions at Sinclair

In related news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $279,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $408,567.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $279,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.