SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:SKYT traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SkyWater Technology has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $79.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.90 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.02%. Research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 368,709 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $4,476,127.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,022,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,090,637.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 10,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,441,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,580,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 36,443 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 549.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

