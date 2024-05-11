SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 138.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. SkyWest accounts for approximately 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 40.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 923,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,741,000 after buying an additional 266,762 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 101,459 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 5,203.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 251,792 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 174,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 163,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.79. The stock had a trading volume of 287,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.89. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $79.56.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKYW. TD Cowen raised shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,114.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $133,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $1,156,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,000,114.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,576. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

