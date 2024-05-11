Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.25.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,188 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,445,000 after purchasing an additional 740,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,035,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,245,000 after purchasing an additional 321,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.