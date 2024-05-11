SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $161.15 million during the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.11. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.