Smithfield Trust Co Buys 13,177 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co owned about 0.09% of MSA Safety worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 68.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 223,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,233,000 after buying an additional 87,707 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $13,126,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 31.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 281,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,388,000 after acquiring an additional 67,902 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $9,944,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

MSA Safety stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $189.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,645. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.01. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $136.43 and a one year high of $196.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $56,577.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,181 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSA Safety currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

