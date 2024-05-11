Smithfield Trust Co Cuts Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $2,825,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.87. 3,147,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $82.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

