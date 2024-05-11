Smithfield Trust Co Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,122,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949,998. The stock has a market cap of $320.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.40 and its 200-day moving average is $113.62. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.33 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

