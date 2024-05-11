Smithfield Trust Co Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $3,780,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 16,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 27,681 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,272,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 787 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.48.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $8.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $787.19. 1,652,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,685. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $476.75 and a 1-year high of $787.45. The company has a market capitalization of $349.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $732.23 and its 200-day moving average is $677.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

