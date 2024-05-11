Smithfield Trust Co Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total transaction of $268,606.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,819,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.93, for a total value of $218,505.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,186.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total value of $268,606.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,819,124.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,126,899 shares of company stock worth $552,059,793. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $476.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,749,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,743,942. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.45 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $488.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

