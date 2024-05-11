Smithfield Trust Co Has $156,000 Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.33. 922,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,122. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.36. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

