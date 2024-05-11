Smithfield Trust Co Has $2.12 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 123,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after buying an additional 49,948 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,409,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,649,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,839. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.07.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.