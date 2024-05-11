Smithfield Trust Co Has $3.32 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $47.09. 172,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

