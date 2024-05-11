Smithfield Trust Co Has $30,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,924,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,478,420. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $139.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

