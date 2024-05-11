Smithfield Trust Co Has $36,000 Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 650.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,228.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.74. 1,569,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,369. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $83.78.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

