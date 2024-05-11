Smithfield Trust Co Has $86,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 367.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.03. 777,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,899. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $45.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

