Smithfield Trust Co Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 784.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,815,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,815,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,576 shares of company stock valued at $94,052,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $320.76. 2,657,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,080. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.97 and its 200 day moving average is $275.75. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 891.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.25 and a 1-year high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.