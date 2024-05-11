Smithfield Trust Co Invests $132,000 in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 32.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ALV. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.90.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $144,887.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,997.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $144,887.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,997.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,606 shares of company stock valued at $835,205. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.34. 371,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,877. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.66 and a 52 week high of $125.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.66 and a 200 day moving average of $109.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.