Smithfield Trust Co Invests $67,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 732,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,776. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.46.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

