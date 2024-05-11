Smithfield Trust Co Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 182,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,428,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 166.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $1,312,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 34.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of SQQQ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,864,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,653,563. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $28.89.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

